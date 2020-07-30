Franklin County Schools breaks ground on new welding building

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County School is continuing in its efforts to prepare students for the workforce right out of high school. They hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their brand new welding building on Thursday morning.

Welding students have been using a makeshift space while plans for the new building have been in the works.

Funded by a Triumph Gulf Coast grant and other donations, the new building is expected to be completed by late this fall.

The welding program is an elective program students can begin in the 10th grade. Students are then able to complete a certification in welding by the end of their senior year and be ready for employment right away.

“They will get post-secondary credit for attending classes on our campus with our welding program,” said Superintendent, Traci Moses Yoder.

The superintendent says two students have already been hired right out of the program.