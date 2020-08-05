Click Here for COVID19 Testing

BDS hosts press conference to discuss new COVID-19 nurse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is announcing the hire of a new School Health Nurse who will serve as the district’s main point of contact for all things Covid-19.

Wednesday at 2 pm the district hosted a press conference to meet with the new nurse and learn about her duties and responsibilities.

“It’s important that we do all we can to support our schools and our families in this crisis and having one person to contact is a critical piece of that support,” said BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “We are thrilled to be able to hire a nurse with such relevant experience and we know that she will be an asset to our team.”

