Bay Link students qualify for free breakfast & lunches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 3,000 out of over 19,000 Bay District Students are registered for the new hybrid learning option named ‘Bay Link’, that leaves them enrolled at their school while they learn from home.

But with the new option comes new challenges, such as students being unable to eat their breakfast and lunch in person.

The school district however is guaranteeing that these students still get the free meals that they qualify for.

Bay Link is a virtual choice for students who are not yet ready to return to brick and mortar schooling.

And while students attending in-person schooling will get free breakfast and lunch, district officials say it is only fair to treat bay link students the same.

“Every school in the district will have their own specific plan as to where the drop off and the pick up will be for breakfast and lunch, and the time frame. So at West Bay we are offering the time frames from 8:30 to 9 right now, parents can swing by as long as her student is enrolled here,” said Principal of West Bay Elementary, Denise Moss.

Each individual school is coming up with its own unique time schedule.

When parents arrive to pick up the meals, they will need to provide their drivers license

“We’re going to need to verify that they are a parent of a student who is enrolled in Bay Link, so they will have to pick up meals from that child’s school specifically,” said Bay District Schools Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

However parents are not required to bring their children when picking up the meals. The meals available for pick up will be packaged breakfast and lunches.

“More of the meals are going to be packaged like a grab and go,” said Michalik.

While this option is free and available for all Bay Link students, it is not mandatory.

“It’s completely optional, they can come on Monday and not come on Tuesday, and show back up on Wednesday, it’s completely up to them,” said Michalik.

“That gives us a peace of mind that our students are still getting fed, they get the opportunity to still have breakfast and lunch all while learning from home,” said Moss.

Once each school finalizes their pick-up schedule, they will begin to notify parents.