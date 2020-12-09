Bay Link no longer available to students beginning in Spring Semester

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School Leaders are looking ahead to the Spring Semester.

They voted Tuesday on whether or not to continue the virtual learning option, Bay Link. This at-home, online program was created in the Spring during the height of the pandemic.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt says with 12% of Bay District Students enrolled in the Bay Link program, 43% of those students are failing. He recommended the board do away with the program.

School Board Member Jerry Register made his own suggestion to the board, and said he wanted to keep health concerns at the forefront.

“With more cases, with more deaths, I wanted us to wait. We don’t know what the vaccine is going to do. Just for us to wait until March 2nd before spring break to look at the possibilities of what we would do for the rest of the school year and for the future,” said Register.

Several students even addressed the board and said they would like to keep the Bay Link option. But in the end, the board unanimously decided to do away with Bay Link.

President of the Association of Bay County Educators, Denise Hinson says she believes hundreds of teachers will be relieved .

“A lot of teachers have decided to retire early or just resign and a lot of other teachers are on that brink of ‘I just can’t do this anymore,’” said Hinson.

Bay Link will end on January 19th, the first day of the Spring Semester.

Students who still want to learn on line can sign up for Bay Virtual School or the Florida home schooling option.