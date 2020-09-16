Bay District Schools searching for teachers, support employees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools recently analyzed each school’s enrollment numbers and have been moving teachers around. This process has turned up vacancies for support and instruction jobs.

According to Bay District Leaders, there are around 35 teaching openings and 100 support personnel vacancies, with a wide array of opportunities.

“From pre-k all the way to high school, there’s vacancy in various areas, and for our support areas we have anything from custodial, to classroom paraprofessionals, to clerks, even maintenance workers, and bus drivers. For our support jobs you have to be at least 18 years old, before we can employ you,” said Human Resources Director, Shirley Baker.

As far as teaching goes, a teaching certification is not required upon hire, just a bachelor’s degree. Once you are hired you then enter an agreement to pursue that certification.

“We like to reach out to people and families at schools because they often want to work the same schedule as their children,” said Baker.

For many support personnel jobs a high school degree is not a requirement. The district wants to be more competitive.

“So truly if somebody is sitting out there and they are currently unemployed and they want a job, we can find something for them,” said Baker.

School leaders however say this many vacancies does affect the classroom.

“Because obviously either we have to increase the class-size or try to fill the vacancy or there may be a substitute sitting in the classroom until the principal is able to fill that vacancy,” said Baker.

For any job opening with the school district, you must apply on their website. Click on the link below.

http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/