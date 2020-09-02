Bay District Schools reveals new app for parents and students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to streamline an already complicated school year, Bay District Schools has unveiled a new app for parents and students.

It’s called ‘Focus’ and allows easy access to assignments, attendance and grades.

“It’s one more way we’re trying to make communication with parents much easier,” said Programming Project Manager, Margaret Gamble.

‘Focus’ is the name of Bay District School’s new app available to parents and students enrolled at any school in the district.

“It works for every student, if you are currently enrolled student at bay district schools and you’re a parent who has a Focus account set up, we still have some parents out there who don’t have a Focus account set up, I need that to happen first,” said Gamble.

For parents that already have a focus account, the login process is the same as parent portal

The login for students is the same as it is for all district sites.

One thing parents need to make sure of once they’re in their account, that their information is up-to-date.

“We’re still asking parents to make sure that we have accurate phone numbers, email addresses, and pick up contacts listed in focus,” said Gamble.

Parents can also contact their students’ teachers directly from the app, making communication much simpler.

“What you’ll see is your students’ attendance for that day and prior days, you’ll see grades, you’ll see during the day what classes are in progress. Upcoming assignments will be displayed if the teachers are inputting those,” said Gamble

As the app is still in the trial period, the district is asking for feedback on what works with the program and what needs to be improved.