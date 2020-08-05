Bay District Schools hires COVID-19 nurse for entire district

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The first day of school is right around the corner and school leaders are preparing every way they can, including the hiring of a district-wide COVID ‘supervisory nurse’.

This new hire will be the liaison between the health department and the school district.

Bay District Schools has hired Lyndsey Jackson as a district-wide COVID-19 nurse with funding from the CARES Act. She was hired due to her strong medical background with pediatrics and nursing.

“What we want to do is have someone that our administrators can reach out to directly and immediately when they have a covid question and that would also be the conduit between us and the department of health and Pan Care,” said Superintendent of Schools Bil Husfelt.

Jackson says there are protocols in place if students are showing symptoms.

“Students will be screened in the health room and if they have symptoms of COVID-19 they will be isolated, and tested and they can also roll that other easy diagnosable situations. Then if that student is suspected to have COVID-19, they will be sent home and asked to isolate. And the department of health will work with that family to perform contact tracing,” said Jackson.

There are also arrangements for teachers to be tested.

“Pan Care has opened up a site for us at Gulf Coast State College available to staff in their household family members. I am working with them to get them scheduled, those are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. They get the rapid results within the 15 to 20 minutes,”