Bay District Schools gives update on students and staff with COVID-19

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District students have been back in the classroom three weeks now.

The district COVID-19 Supervisory Nurse gave an update on Coronavirus numbers within the various schools and how contact tracing works.

Nurse Lindsey Jackson says as of Tuesday afternoon, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 within Bay County Schools, affecting 13 schools in total.

When someone is identified to have COVID-19, that classroom is deep cleaned.

From there a message goes out to the entire campus to alert that someone has tested positive for the virus.

With Bay County using contact tracing to notify close contacts, 195 individuals in total have been quarantined.

“I work with that school’s administrator to determine who they can identify or who the teachers or students who’s been affected– to be able to identify close contacts. If that individual rides a bus then we would pull the seating chart for the bus and determine who the close contact was in that regard.” said School Supervisory Nurse, Lindsey Jackson.

From there, those individuals that were determined to be in close contact, have to quarantine for 14 days, per CDC guidelines.

“Anyone who would be of minimal exposure, so they don’t meet the CDC guidelines of close contact, we do inform them just so they can self monitor for symptoms,”