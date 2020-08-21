Bay District Schools first day kicks off for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday was the beginning of normalcy for Bay District students as they start the first day of classes. But even for kids returning to campus, things look a lot different, let alone for those going with online options.

Students and families were offered four different choices when it comes to returning to school: regular brick and mortar schooling, Bay Link, Bay Virtual School and homeschooling. Right now around 75% of students were expected to return to in person learning.

Bay High School Principal, Billy Mays says the classrooms he’s been in have been very positive and children are enthusiastic to be back on campus.

“The students are really happy, the ones we see. You know, we’re having to tell them not to be hugging up on each other too much, but they’re happy to be here and boy we’re glad to see them back and it’s exciting to get school open again,” said Mays.

Each school in the district differs in the percentage of students who are resuming in person learning versus those who chose Bay Link.

“Around 803 kids who are here and we have 306 who I believe are Bay Link kids at home,” said Mays.

When it comes to masks, Superintendent Bill Husfelt says everyone he has seen at the schools has done a great job wearing theirs and need to continue doing so for the safety of others.

“We just want everyone to wear their face mask, it is so essential to the well-being of the employees, the students, the families and everything,” said Husfelt.