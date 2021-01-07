Bay District Schools construction coming right along

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — 2021 is starting off on the right foot for Bay District Schools as construction is being finalized at many buildings within the district.

While some projects have been delayed due to weather or COVID-related issues, others are right on schedule.

Bay High School, Jinks Middle School, and the new Walsingham Academy are some of the schools going through new construction in 2021.

At Bay High, crews expect to break ground on a Fine Arts Center after several of the school’s old buildings are torn down.

School officials say they should be demolished by early next month.

“It was a good time for Bay High to have their goodbye celebration before the break because it is now an active construction site, that’s fenced in. Students and teachers can’t go back on that site really,” said Director of Facilities, Lee Walters.

The arts center will then take about 2 years to complete. As for the Bay High STEM Building, that project is moving right along.

“They’ve actually started some of the exterior brick on the first floor. The building is topped out as high as it’s going,” said Walters.

Their goal is to have the STEM center open to students by December.

Over at Jinks Middle School, their gym became a giant eye sore after Hurricane Michael destroyed it.

Crews have been working hard to rebuild it for almost a year and half and are almost done.

“That’s going to be a premiere gym for all of Bay County, we look forward to working with the city of Panama City to host some of their events as well. It’s really going to be a strong attraction for the entire community,” said Walters.

School officials expect the grand opening to happen at the end this month.

Over in Panama City Beach, the new K-8 Walsingham Academy is far along in the construction process as well.

“The first floor is up, the second floor is poured and they’ve started putting trusses on the second floor,” said Walters.

The district expects students to be in that school by August.