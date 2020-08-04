Bay District Schools appoints COVID-specific nurse for the entire district

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay District begins class in just over two short weeks, school leaders are taking as many safety precautions as possible. This includes hiring a district-wide COVID ‘school health nurse’.

The district has hired a full-time medical professional as the official ‘end all be all’ when it comes to COVID-19.

Funded by the CARES Act, the district felt it was important to have one specific person in charge of all things Coronavirus related.

Administrators, teachers and other staff will be able to go to the nurse with any COVID-related questions and concerns.

She will also be the liaison between the health department and the school district.

“We’re doing this because our students and our teachers and our employees all over, need us to make sure we’re in lockstep with whatever the department of health and health services are telling us to do,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

You’ll be able to hear from the nurse right here on News 13 when we interview her on Wednesday.