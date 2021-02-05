Bay District Pre-K registration opens next week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to school is an exciting time, especially for little ones just starting out.

One of the best ways to prepare children for grade school is with a Preschool program.

Bay District Schools is continuing to offer Pre-K to four-year-olds here locally.

The Bay District Schools’ Pre-K program is designed to help children develop the skills they need to be successful in the classroom.

“For the Volunteer Pre-K program for Florida, they allow 540 hours of quality Pre-K programs that are four on or before September 1st,” said Pre-K Coordinator, Jennifer Lathem-Walters.

Leaders with the program say participating in Pre-K does affect their readiness heading into grade school.

The ‘VPK’ program takes place each day of the week during the school year, from 7:30 to 10:45 am.

“It’s our mission to ensure that all children are emotionally, intellectually, socially, physically ready to start school, ready to learn, and ready to be lifelong learners,” said Lathem-Walters.

However, the pandemic has affected enrollment.

“We normally do more than 1000 kids in the program in Bay County, the whole county. And now we’re down to probably less than 800,” said Lathem-Walters.

Applications are accepted on a first come first serve basis.

“Our VPK application for Bay District Schools opens next Tuesday, February 9th at 7:30 am. We have an application process that’s on the BDS website,” said Lathem-Walters.

School officials say families will find out by the end of April if they got a spot in a classroom. The rest will be placed on a waiting list.

The link to apply can be found below:

https://focus.bayschools.net/focus/apply/