Bay District homeschooling explained

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Homeschooling is one of the four different learning options Bay District students are being offered for this upcoming school year.

But in the midst of the pandemic, things might look slightly different for students choosing this option for the first time.

And while homeschooling may seem like the most relaxed option, there are strict guidelines when it comes to learning from home.

The homeschooling curriculum for Bay District students is chosen by families from a list of possible lesson plans and attendance for students is counted daily.

Students must keep up with their work and be evaluated at the end of each year, to make sure that they meet the standards for that grade level.

“Parents are the principal, teacher, the curriculum provider, everything,” said Homeschooling Supervisor, Shelly Rouse.

District staff say the demand for home schooling hasn’t risen that drastically.

“Typically we run about 1000- 1100 students annually, that’s a fluctuating number because kids come and go all year long, it’s not a set, they have to enroll at the very beginning of the semester and go through the full year, it’s at any time they can come or go, this year we’re only up about 200 students more than normal,” said Rouse.

Home schooling supervisors recommend families new to the program, come up with a schedule to keep their routine organized.

“Homeschool families can be really successful with their kids if they just organize themselves and make sure that they’re aware of all of their responsibilities as a homeschool parent,” said Rouse.