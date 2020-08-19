A day in the life of a Bay Link student

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School students return to learning on Thursday, and while most will head back to campus, some will be at home using a new online educational program called ‘Bay Link.’

For Lucille Moore Elementary, nearly a quarter of students have chosen the Bay Link option, 120 students in total. Teachers will have both live and recorded lessons uploaded for these students.

And while no two classrooms are the exact same, the universal platform district-wide is Canvas, which will be used by teachers for their brick and mortar students as well as their Bay Link students.

Students will get up in the morning and log into Canvas, with a list of assignments for the day.

There will also be a chat feature during live lessons, so students can ask questions.

“They can begin working independently on whatever those assignments are for the day. Then say its 9 o’clock, it’s time for some reading instruction, and it’s their time to go live. They would click on that google meet link so that they can join the classroom instruction live,” said Lucille Moore Principal, Keri Weatherly.

Weatherly says parental involvement will be especially important for younger students.

“There will be a schedule each day, so then when it’s math time, there will be assignments in Canvas that they can work on, and there will be a piece that is live when they will be able to participate live in the classroom during math instruction,” said Weatherly.

Students are able to transition from Bay Link back to campus if they choose, but will have to wait until the first school day of the next month.