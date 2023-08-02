PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This Saturday, August 5th the Bay County Boys & Girls Club is hosting its second annual back-to-school supply drive.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Daffin Park where backpacks, pencils, pens, and other school supplies will be handed out for free.

The Boys and Girls Club’s mission is to make supplies and school resources as accessible and affordable as possible.

Registration for after-school programs with the club is also open which provides students with extra help outside the classroom.

“After-school care is very important for working parents. They can continue to work into the evening, the normal nine to five,” said Bay County Boys and Girls Club CEO Hank Hill. “Kids have a safe place to go after school and Boys and Girls Clubs provides academic enrichment programs. We provide healthy lifestyle programs and then we provide leadership in character development.”

If you do plan on attending Saturday’s supply drive make sure to bring your child to ensure you get your supplies.

For more information on the club’s after-school programs, click here.