‘Back to School Bash’ helps students prepare for classes

GLENWOOD, Fla. (WMBB)- With the 2019-2020 school year right around the corner, both students and faculty members are getting ready.

On Saturday, the Bay County branch of the NAACP hosted their annual ‘Back to School Bash’ to get students excited for the school year.

“It’s just a community event to inspire the kids about getting excited about school and we appreciate it,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent, Bill Husfelt.

Festivities included a backpack giveaway, complete with supplies, games and even free medical and dental services provided by Pancare.

“We’re still in deep recovery, we are not back to where we were. It’s going to be a while and so we just understand that and this is just a good way for the community to continue to support our students,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said some new changes coming in the fall to help families who are still recovering after Hurricane Michael. “We’re going to continue to relax dress code because so many kids lost everything in the storm, free lunch and breakfast all schools for all students all year,” he said.

A new plan has been put in place to provide more mental health services for those suffering emotionally after the storm. Even though the storm took some tolls, the school will still be in session. “Schools are safe, ready to go back and we’re excited about school starting on August 12th,” said Husfelt.