Back to School Bash earlier today!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It was a celebration this evening as Bay District Schools celebrated the arrival of the coming school year with a Back-to-School Bash activities and giveaways for students and parents alike.



Organizers gave out backpacks full of school supplies, while also giving out over 75,000 dollars worth of free clothing to students.



Over 1,000 Bay County residents showed up for this event.

In addition — parents got to talk to school faculty and staff about getting their child ready for school.



Pancare was also on site to give free dental and medical assessments.

Tamilyn Mccray, a Rising Leaders Academy parent, says this was a much needed event.



“I pretty much think this is going to bridge the gap, we are trying so hard to rebuild and rebuild families and make sure the kids have a full successful great year of school and again this is exactly what we need.” said Mccray.



At the bash they also gave out non-perishable food as well as cooking out for all in attendance. School starts in little less than two weeks on August 12th.