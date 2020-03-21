‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, according to a social media video he shared Friday.

“I became symptomatic a few days ago; I got my test results back today and they are positive,” Underwood said. “It’s been kicking my (expletive).”

Underwood, who appeared in Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, urged others to self-quarantine for their own good and the good of their loved ones.

“For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough,” Underwood tweeted. “Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed.”

Underwood said he is self-isolating in Huntington Beach, California, at his girlfriend’s family home.

“I tend to be a pretty optimistic person and I look for silver linings in situations,” he wrote on social media. “My thought today: ironically our earth will probably be the cleanest and healthiest it’s been in a very long time after these next few months.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB Beach closure enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Beach closure enforcement"

PCB Beaches closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Beaches closed"

13 | NOW Stephen J. Elledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "13 | NOW Stephen J. Elledge"

THE LATEST 3/19: Over 150 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, including first in Calumet County

Thumbnail for the video titled "THE LATEST 3/19: Over 150 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, including first in Calumet County"

THE LATEST 3/18: Over 100 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "THE LATEST 3/18: Over 100 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin"

THE LATEST 3/17: 73 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "THE LATEST 3/17: 73 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Wisconsin"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.