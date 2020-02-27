Axe Throwing PCB is Open For Biz

Another new business has opened its doors post hurricane Michael.

In this weeks Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers, News 13’s Chris Marchand focuses on Axe Throwing PCB.

As we prepare to enter 17 months post hurricane Michael we are continuing to see businesses re-open in our area and we are seeing new business come in as well.

That includes Axe Throwing PCB, Yes, axe throwing.

Axe Throwing PCB is now open in the Edgewater shopping center.

You and your friends can book a board for 30 minutes, an hour or even two hours. When you enter you first sign a waiver and watch a short tutorial on how to best throw an axe and all the safety rules and then, the board is all yours. After throwing for just 30 minutes, I was worn out. So pace your self.

Owners of Axe Throwing PCB, Roman and Kyle said, the community is very excited about the opening of an Axe throwing venue.

“it has been tremendous support so far we were supposed to open march 1 but we have to open earlier because people were standing at the doors asking for us to open that is why we open without the beer license we cannot serve beer the first week but people still coming in and having fun interacting with each other so far we have met a lot of new people it has been really fun so far”

To book a lane and get your axe throwing on call 249-4790.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!

