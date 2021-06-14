Auto repair shop blames lack of car parts on pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Auto repair shops and dealerships have been having a difficult time finding car parts due to the lack of distribution from manufacturers.

Manufacturers have slowed down the production of new cars, because they don’t have enough employees.

Without enough new cars on the road, the crash parts that are essential for repairs aren’t being made.

Owner of Mike’s Auto Collision, Mike Horne, said in the midst of this parts shortage they are doing everything they can to help get their customers back on the road.

“With this area being so devastated so bad, obviously from Hurricane Michael, and now COVID it’s going to take time, said Horne. “It’s going to take patience. If we all have a little patience and understanding of what all we need to do to get through this it will make it a little easier.”

He said they have even had to outsource to eBay and Amazon to try and find approved parts, which is causing delays for everyone.

He fears the backlog of parts could get worse in August and September, because manufacturers and distributors will spend the next few months playing catch up.