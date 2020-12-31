Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from Marianna federal prison

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Local and federal authorities are searching for an inmate who apparently walked away from a federal prison.

On Wednesday, at about 10:00 p.m. “inmate Jermaine Smith was discovered missing from the satellite camp at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Marianna in Marianna.

Smith is a 40-year-old man with black hair, brown eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Smith was sentenced in the District of Nevada to 150 months for participation in a racketeer

influenced corrupt organization.

“FCI Marianna is a medium security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp

which together currently house 562 male and female offenders,” officials wrote.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at (202) 307-9100.