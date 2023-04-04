BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — In less than a month, a Bay County man is scheduled to be executed. Darryl Brian Barwick stabbed a woman 37 times in 1986.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Barwick.

37 years ago, Barwick saw 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt sunbathing outside of her apartment in Springfield. When she went inside, Barwick followed her into the apartment and stabbed her 37 times.

Some wounds were found on her hands as she tried to defend herself.

“She had a couple of roommates,” Former Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen said. “They were not home.”

That evening, on March 31, Wendt’s sister Michael Ann returned to the apartment and found her sibling dead.

“We had found Rebecca wrapped in a blanket in the edge of the bedroom in the bathroom,” McKeithen said.

McKeithen was the investigator of the case. He said the murder still sticks with him decades later.

“If you see it and smell it and touch it, it’s a lot different than reading about it,” McKeithen said.

McKeithen said he still thinks about Wendt’s final moments.

“What was going through her mind at these moments that this happened; the terror, the pain, you know, knowing that she’s going to die,” McKeithen said. “And this scumbag’s still alive.”

There are nine men from Bay County currently on death row. McKeithen said the system needs to be fixed after Barwick sat in prison for decades.

“There’s no reason that he should have been on death row for 37 years,” McKeithen said.

He said the legal system is effective but needs to be improved.

“Even though we have the best process in the world, still makes you wonder and makes you think there’s something still wrong with our system, our legal system,” McKeithen said.

Barwick was initially sentenced to death by a 9-3 jury vote. In a second trial jurors unanimously sentenced Barwick to death.

Barwick is scheduled to be executed on May 3 at 6 p.m.