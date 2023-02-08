PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 911 call about a shooting at Bay High School was false and authorities are now investigating the “swatting” incident, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 shooting call at Bay High School at about 12:15 PM today. The Panama City Police Department and the BCSO were on campus within minutes, placing it on lockdown and quickly searching the buildings,” deputies wrote. “Working in partnership with administration, found nothing involving a shooting.”

They added that a “Swatting Call” is when someone calls 911, makes a fake report of a deadly event taking place, and causes a large police response. Classes resumed after the lockdown.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.