PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities are currently investigating the drowning of one Bay County man.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a black male was at Shell Island on Monday afternoon.

He later was found dead in the Gulf by the U.S. Coast Guard as a result of drowning.

At this time, deputies say no foul play is suspected and the investigation continues.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.