Authorities investigating death of Bonifay toddler

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Authorities continue to investigate the death of a one-year-old child who was found lying in a storm water puddle Tuesday morning.

The Bonifay Police Department was dispatched to a home on South Oklahoma Street around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The boy’s grandmother called the police to report her grandson missing as she was taking care of him.​

Officers say they searched the house and yard for the boy when they found him lying in a one foot deep puddle showing no signs of life.​

Officers began CPR and EMS was called on scene. He was then transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead just 45 minutes after he was reported missing.​

The child’s death is under investigation. Bonifay Police Chief, Chris Wells, says they have a lot of unanswered questions.

“We’ve got some forensic testing that’s undergoing and waiting to get results of that. The autopsy was done this morning and we’re gonna wait and see what Dr. Radtke finds as cause of death officially. And we’re just gonna continue this investigation, it’s gonna remain open,” Chief Wells said.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.​ Chief Wells urges anyone to come forward if they have any information related to this case.

This incident is under investigation by the Bonifay Police Department, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office.