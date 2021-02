CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– A 55-year-old Chipley man is in critical condition after an ATV accident on Friday night.

The accident happened near Gainer Road around 11:30 p.m. and occurred when the ATV hit a concrete culvert and went airborne.

While airborne, the ATV also hit a tree.

The ATV came to final rest in a ditch on the west side of Gainer Road.