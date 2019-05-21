Attorney: Springfield City Clerk recovering from near-death surgery

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - The mystery over the alleged disappearance of the Springfield city clerk was solved Tuesday when his attorney, Larry Perry, contacted News 13.

Perry said that despite Mayor Ralph Hammond's claim that city clerk Lee Penton was unreachable Hammond knew all along where Penton was.

"The city is fully aware that he had a near-death experience that required immediate surgery. And it was really disingenuous of the city to take the position that they are now," Perry said. "He has two doctors appointments this week where hopefully he will be able to return to light duty next week."

When reached by News 13 Hammond confirmed that he was aware of the surgery but that Penton had not communicated anything to the city since the surgery.