Attorney headed to trial in fifth driving case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A trial is now set for local attorney Richard Albritton for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Albritton was previously charged with DUI on four separate occasions. In three of those cases Albritton was allowed to plead to a lesser charge. The fourth DUI case was taken to trial and Albritton was acquitted.

In the current case, Lynn Haven police said he left a note with partial information for the other driver and then left the scene after a crash in November of 2019. The other driver, an 18-year-old woman, was injured in the crash, police said.

Albritton was located and arrested shortly after the crash. Investigators said alcohol did not play a factor in the incident.

His trial is scheduled for December 7.