Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Attorney headed to trial in fifth driving case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A trial is now set for local attorney Richard Albritton for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Albritton was previously charged with DUI on four separate occasions. In three of those cases Albritton was allowed to plead to a lesser charge. The fourth DUI case was taken to trial and Albritton was acquitted.

In the current case, Lynn Haven police said he left a note with partial information for the other driver and then left the scene after a crash in November of 2019. The other driver, an 18-year-old woman, was injured in the crash, police said.

Albritton was located and arrested shortly after the crash. Investigators said alcohol did not play a factor in the incident.

His trial is scheduled for December 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Field of Screams to hold 3 weekends of scary fun for corn maze

Bay County Code Enforcement 2 years later

Local photographers use new and old tools to develop something special

Death of Film 10p PKG

Mock Election

A Live look inside the Tunnel of Terror

More Local News