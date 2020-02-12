Attorney general names Franklin father and son officers of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A pair of Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were honored once again for their courage during the Eastpoint fire.

After the order for deputies to retreat from the flames, due to zero visibility and the approaching fire, a call for help came for anyone in the area of Buck Street to attempt to locate and rescue a family of three trapped in a vehicle.

Sgt. Jeff Hewitt and Dep. Jared Hewitt (they are father and son) heard the call for help, and each arrived at the vehicle from opposite directions, at the same time. The front end of the vehicle was covered in flames, and Sgt. Hewitt and Dep. Hewitt worked to free the family from the truck and saved all three, including a four-year-old child.

The fire destroyed 36 homes and consumed more than 950 acres of land.

But, “due to the brave and selfless actions of Sgt. Hewitt and Dep. Hewitt, there were no casualties during this tragedy,” officials wrote.

“Courage and service must run in our award winners’ family. While others were fleeing, this father and son duo headed straight toward the flames,” Moody said. “Because of their bravery, an entire family was saved. I am proud to announce Sergeant Jeff Hewitt and Deputy Jared Hewitt as 2019’s Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.”