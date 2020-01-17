Attorney General Ashley Moody selected to lead national committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Attorney General Ashley Moody has been selected to co-chair the National Association of Attorneys General Human Trafficking Committee (NAAG).

NAAG is made up of all 56 attorneys general from the U.S. and its territories. The committee will investigate and promote best practices for combating trafficking at a state level, including law enforcement and prosecution strategies, educational outreach efforts and alliances with partner agencies and non-governmental organizations.

“I am honored to lead attorneys general across the nation to end human trafficking. Human trafficking is a scourge on society and fighting to end it in Florida has been one of my top priorities since taking office. I will help lead this committee in an effort to identify new tactics and innovative approaches to end human trafficking in Florida and nationwide,” Moody said in a news release.

Moody also serves on other NAAG committees and is Chair on Statewide Council on Human Trafficking in Florida, which works to build on existing state and local partnerships to combat human trafficking.

January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

News 13 spoke to the Florida Department of Health Bay County and Panama City Beach Police about trafficking.