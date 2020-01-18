Attorney General Ashley Moody makes stop in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Attorney General Ashley Moody made a special visit to Parker Elementary’s second grade classroom on Friday.

“I chose to come to Bay County,” Moody said. “This is the place I wanted to participate in and read to kids.”

Moody read the book Grace Goes to Washington to the class as part of a civic educational program called ‘Teach a Girl to Lead.’

“She’s talking all about public service,” said Parker Elementary School Principal Chris Coan. “It’s great that it’s within legislative session. Being a woman in politics, it’s amazing to have that kind of leader come to our school to be that role model to our students.”

Moody also announced that she is appointing Anne Corcoran to the Florida’s Commission on the Status of Women.

Corcoran has more than 20 years’ experience in both civil and criminal litigation, including working as an assistant state attorney and serving on the judicial nominating commission for both the first and fifth judicial circuits

“She is exactly what we need on the Commission for the Status of Women,” Moody said. “Someone that understands the unique challenges and demands in women’s lives, their needs and I’m very proud to make this appointment.”

The commission makes recommendations to leadership in Florida based on what women need throughout the state.

“Women face unique challenges in terms of being a career woman, being moms and wanting to give back to communities,” said Corcoran. “So just having the chance to be apart of this dialog is so exciting.”

