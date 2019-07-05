AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out Nexstar TV stations in 97 local markets across the U.S.

IRVING, Texas, July 4, 2019 – At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday July 3, direct broadcast satellite service provider DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse unilaterally dropped the network and local community programming for over 120 Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. stations. The move has impacted consumers and viewers in 97 markets across the United States including the Panama City market here in Northwest Florida.

It came after DIRECTV refused to accept Nexstar’s offer of an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2nd, allowing the two sides to reach a new agreement allowing DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse the right to continue airing Nexstar stations’ programming.

Consumers and viewers affected by DIRECTV/AT&T’s blackout can contact DIRECTV/AT&T directly at 208 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75202 and by phone at 855-567-1569 or 210-821-4105. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions regarding this matter:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers lost their WMBB-TV station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Panama City area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: Since DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decided not to carry your local WMBB

station, you are losing your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will WMBB programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers are missing their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse? A: We were negotiating and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation? A: You have choices. You can buy a digital antenna. You can watch all WMBB News 13 newscasts by logging onto mypanhandle.com and watching our live stream. You can receive ABC programs by downloading the Watch ABC app. You can also call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! And you can also contact other local providers, including DISH ay (855) 898-6730, and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.