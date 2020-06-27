Ascension Scared Heart prepares for rehabilitation center grand opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart is gearing up for their rehabilitation center’s grand opening next week.

The rehabilitation center is formerly known as the Bay Medical Healthplex and the facility is reopening after the former location was damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“After the hurricane, we had to move to the beachside of town in a very small facility,” said Julie Miller, the director of rehabilitation for Ascension Sacred Heart.

Prior to the hurricane, they were operating a busy outpatient facility for 25 years out of the Healthplex.

The new facility will not have a gym like the old healthplex, but they will still offer occupational, speech and physical therapy to patients of all ages.

“We’re so excited, this place is beautiful,” said Julie Howell, the lead physical therapist for Ascension Sacred Heart. “It is so much larger than we expected. We have so much nice equipment and we are just so thrilled to be back over the bridge in town again.”

The new Ascension Scared Heart rehabilitation facility is located on Highway 77 in the Giberg’s Plaza and will begin treating patients Monday morning.

