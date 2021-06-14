Ascension Sacred Heart opens new cancer clinic in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Ascension Sacred Heart is expanding its oncology services to Bay County. The provider held a ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon for their new cancer clinic on Highway 77.

“We currently have clinics in Miramar Beach and Andalusia and this is our newest one and the first step in an expanded cancer care program here in Panama City,” said Henry Stovall, Ascension Sacred Heart’s Regional President.

The new clinic is inside the Hope Cancer Center.

“What we were able to do is form a partnership that allowed us to lease space here in the building you see,” Stovall said.

The clinic will be run by Dr. David Mann and Dr. Thomas Johnson. Dr. Mann says they’ll provide extensive outpatient chemotherapy and medical oncology services.

“We have chemotherapy which I’ve been trained in for 20-30 years now, also immunotherapy, all sorts of targeted therapy, all sorts of personal care,” Dr. Mann said.

Ascension says this will give residents hope and access to individual recovery plans.

“From here it can be radiation oncology, it can be surgery with one of our fine surgeons or it can be a referral to Pensacola for care at the cancer center there,” Stovall said.

Ascension says this is the first time they’ve been able to provide cancer services in Bay County since Hurricane Michael.