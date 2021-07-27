Ascension Healthcare requires COVID-19 vaccination for associates

(WMBB) — President and CEO of Ascension Healthcare, Joe Impicciche, announced on Tuesday that they will be requiring all Ascension associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a news release, they will require all associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19 whether they provide direct patient care or work in their sites of care, or work remotely.

This will include associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.

The timeline for meeting this requirement will be November 12, 2021, and this timing is aligned with their annual influenza vaccination requirement and they will follow a similar implementation process, Impicciche said in the release.

He said they will be providing a process for requesting an exemption which will open on August 16.

For more information on this new requirement visit their website.