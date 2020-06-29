As coronavirus numbers swell local testing set for Rosenwald High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Florida deals with a spike in coronavirus cases a drive through testing site is now set for Rosenwald High School.

Florida has 146,341 cases according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Bay County has 347 cases. Walton County has 213 cases. Holmes has 116, Washington has 112, Jackson has 359, Calhoun has 75, Gulf has 22, Franklin has 6 and Liberty has 22 cases.

There are 2,564,163 cases in the United States with 125,928 deaths. There are 10,199,798 total cases worldwide with 502,947 deaths and 5,169,421 recoveries.

The drive through testing information is below. For more on testing visit http://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

JUNE DRIVE THROUGH TESTING SITES
WhereWhenWhoHow
Rosenwald High School 924 Bay Ave. Panama City, FL 32401Tuesday, June 30 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.Adults 18+ with or without symptomsDrive through, no appointment or referral needed

