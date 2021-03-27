Arts festival held in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Quality of Life department and the Bay Arts Alliance hosted the Flluxe Arts Festival on Saturday.

The main focuses of the event included art, food and music.

Community members joined together to create art using chalk on the pavement in McKenzie Park.

Sean DePalma, the director of the Quality of Life department, said this event gave a touch of beautification to the city.

“People are bustling, there’s music going on, there’s art being done… it’s a beautiful event. It’s coming together with color and vibrance,” DePalma said.

Some artists even paid homage to the city with their creations.

Lifelong artist Jacob Mesick dedicated his portion of the pavement to a giraffe at Zoo World.

“The zoo has been very good to us,” Mesick said. “I think it’s a good thing to bring it to the artistic community as well.”

Along with art, the event was filled with vendors at the farmers market and aerial dancers from Studio by the Sea.

With spring weather coming into town, DePalma said people are excited to finally leave their homes and gather safely.

“The community gets to come out and interact with each other and be creative together,” DePalma said. “There’s nothing more enjoyable than to interact with family, friends and new people.”