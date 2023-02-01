PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pyramid Inc. is an art-focused non-profit day training program for adults with disabilities. This weekend the Panama City organization is partnering with several local art galleries and businesses to fundraise for the program.

The ‘Art of the Possible Gallery Walk and Art Festival’ begins at Panama City Hot Glass on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

It’s a free event but the public is encouraged to buy a passport card from Pyramid Inc. at 524 Harrison Avenue. They are selling them now for $10 but you can also purchase one the day of the event.

Panama City Hot Glass Artist Daniel Mullins said if you collect a stamp from each art gallery during the fundraiser, then you will be entered into a drawing for art prizes. The hot glass studio is offering two workshop packages worth up to $250.

“They can make tumbler cups, pumpkins, platters, paperweights, flowers,” Mullins said. “The list is pretty long.”

There will be a ton of demonstrations to watch and prizes to win at this Saturday’s fundraiser.

It ends at 2 p.m.

The gallery walk will all take place in Downtown Panama City.

Event Partners include:

-Panama City Hot Glass, 1331 Harrison Ave.

-The LH Bead Gallery, 550 Harrison Ave.

-Pyramid, Inc., 524 Harrison Ave.

-Panama City City Hall, 501 Harrison Ave.

-Center for the Arts, 19 E. 14th St.

-CITYARTS COOP, 318 Luverne Ave.

-The Press Coffee Shop, 310 Harrison Ave.

-Palmetto Paint PC, 97 Oak Ave.

-Gallery of Art on Beach Drive, 36 W. Beach Drive