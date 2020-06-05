Artist uses photography to peacefully protest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Protests erupted across the nation after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. Local singer, Britney Reynolds, chose a different way of expressing the message she wanted to help spread.

Reynolds collaborated with photographer, Lou Columbus, and friends Tray Cody and Sedrekus Nelson last minute to design a peaceful protest.

They had messages on their hands and mouths that said “Don’t Shoot,” and “I can’t breath.”

“It is like another type of protest, but with art, you know other than being in the line of fire, cause you don’t know what’s going to happen. Being at a peaceful protest and people being shot in the head with rubber bullets so, I am like, what better way to express how we feel than with art.”

Reynolds said her message goes beyond the police violence toward George Floyd, it addresses violence against black Americans in general.

She said she hopes people can love and support each other since everyone is human after all.

