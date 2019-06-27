Arrests made in drug manufacturing case

Panama City Police have filed charges against two individuals in a cocaine manufacturing scheme, according to court records.

These arrests are connected to the multi-jurisdictional raids News 13 first told you about on Wednesday.

Court records state that Rodney Wright, 33, and Shannon Givens, 33, both of Panama City, were arrested Wednesday following a search warrant at a local home. Once inside, officers found powder and crack cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam and drug paraphernalia.

The pair faces multiple counts of drug possession, manufacture of crack cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute