DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday evening, DeFuniak Springs police officers responded to an altercation at Wee Care Park, which resulted in a suspect pulling a gun on another individual.

“There are innocent people out here that are swinging on swings with their children and playing with their families, so we definitely want to keep that a safe environment for our citizens,” DeFuniak Springs Police Chief James Hurley said.

Officers questioned five teenagers in connection to the incident. It occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said 18-year-old Darriel McKenzie had a pistol in his waistband.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a concealed firearm.

But Hurley insists Wee Care Park is safe.

“Commission Barker has put cameras up in that park for us and that was a big help to us yesterday. We were able to pull up the cameras and see exactly how many individuals we were dealing with and were able to identify them through that.”

A regular park-goer said she is surprised an incident like this happened there.

“It does trouble me, what happened last night because this is a children’s park… I bring my grandchildren here,” Lady Dean said.

Hurley said it is very important for visitors to keep a close eye on their children to prevent incidents like this.

“Check their social media,” Hurley said. “There are too many times parents are kind of oblivious to what their child is doing online and a lot of that can give a lot of indicators to who they are hanging out with and the types of folks they are hanging out with.”

Hurley said no charges have been brought against the others, but those involved will be banned from the park.