PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the home and found the victim shot in the lower back and the suspect, 61-year-old Danny Ray Hood.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, underwent surgery for his injuries, and is now listed in critical condition, police wrote in a news release.

Hood was taken for questioning, made “incriminating statements,” and was ultimately arrested, police wrote.

Hood is being held in the Bay County Jail and is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.