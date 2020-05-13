Arrest made in Mussett Bayou Wildfire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, investigators with the state’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) obtained an arrest warrant for Allen Smith of Santa Rosa Beach in connection to the May 5, 2020 Mussett Bayou wildfire in Walton County.

Allen Smith was subsequently located and arrested in reference to the active arrest warrant, and was booked into the Walton County jail without incident. Bond was set at $5,000.

OALE is a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said “Recklessly burning illegal materials puts lives, lands, and property at risk. When that occurs, it’s our responsibility to take swift action and bring perpetrators to justice, just as has happened here.” She added, “Our hearts are with everyone who lost homes in this tragic fire. We’re thankful for the diligence of our Agricultural Law Enforcement officers and investigators and our Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters, and for the partnership of Walton County Sheriff Adkinson and his team.”

Smith is charged with reckless burning of land (2nd degree misdemeanor), open burning requirements (1st degree misdemeanor), and burning of illegal materials (1st degree misdemeanor).