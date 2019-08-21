Arrest made in Gulf County murder investigation

PORT SAINT JOE, Fla (WMBB)–An arrest has been made in a Gulf County murder investigation. One man was killed, and the shooter is still on the loose.



Sheriff Mike Harrison says it happened Monday morning.



The suspect, 25-year-old Stephen Michael Smith of LaGrange, Georgia shot and killed 30-year-old Daniel Lee Upton of Lakeland, Florida.



Smith is a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.



Smith is currently also wanted for leaving a work release program out of Georgia where he is serving a sentence for a robbery.



The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an accomplice in the case. They arrested 44-year-old Destiny Jene Terry.



Authorities say Terry is not the shooter, but she was present during the shooting and helped facilitate contact between Smith and Upton. She is charged with principal to second degree murder and was booked into the Gulf County Correctional Facility.



The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $10,000 award for information that leads to Smith’s arrest. If you know anything call the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.