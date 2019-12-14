Arrest made in fatal Okaloosa County shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Pensacola man is behind bars for his alleged role in a fatal shooting that happened back in November in Fort Walton Beach.

United States Marshals arrested 24-year-old Jordan Phillips on Friday night.

Authorities said Phillips is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Edgar Jennings outside of his Culp Avenue home on November 19th.

Officials said Phillips was identified as the shooter in this case by another individual involved who told police that Phillips told her to drive to Jenning’s home.

Before they arrived, the individual said Phillips turned off both of their phones and got out of the car with a small black gun. Moments later, she heard gunshots and he returned to the car.

Phillips faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

