HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department.

According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman from Bonifay in connection to the crime.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, the Dothan Police Department shared information with HCSO which prompted them to start a joint investigation.

The information led investigators to believe one or more bodies were buried on private property on Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay.

HCSO along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, searched the property and determined there were human remains.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement uncovered the remains which officials said they believe are likely to be the remains of Shauna Terry and Damien Bell — two people reported missing out of Dothan on July 11. Officials said positive identification will be made by the medical examiner’s office.

HCSO said Dothan Police suspected one of the murders may have been committed at a location in the 600 block of Dutch Street in Dothan, Alabama. Police searched the property and that’s when they arrested Thurman.

Thurman is charged with one open count of murder in Holmes County and one open count of murder in Dothan.

Thurman is currently being held in Houston County and will be extradited back to Holmes County.

HCSO said other persons of interested have been identified. They said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.