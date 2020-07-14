Around 50 units of low income house to be built in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, (Fla) — The road to provide Panama City residents with more housing continues. Panama City City commissioners moved forward with a plan to develop 5.75 acres of land to build housing for residents.

The homes will be located near a current FEMA trailer park at 805 North East Avenue in Millville.

The project will cost around 300 thousand dollars and officials are expecting it to take about two years to build.

City Manager Mark McQueen says they plan to build about 50 units for low income families.

“Part of the strategy for the city and housing department is to provide more housing,” said McQueen. “Certainly that’s the long pole in the tent for us to have our recovery for this community is housing. We have an acute shortage of housing.”

The project will be funded with hurricane housing recovery funds as well as the re-house bay county initiative.

The application window for those interested started July first and will continue until the city runs out of money.