Arnold High School students learn how to save lives

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday it was more than reading, writing and arithmetic as Arnold High School students got lessons on saving lives.

The kids learned CPR with nursing students from Haney Technical Center.

“I think it’s wonderful because, you know, when I looked into it about High School CPR, Florida’s kind of one of the later ones that incorporated it because other states have already been doing it,” Nursing Director Sabrina Peffers said.

Peffer brought 14 of her nursing students with her to Arnold High School. In pairs, they demonstrated and taught CPR.

Students had the chance to practice their techniques on dummies.

“Some of them are not receptive to it at first but then we tell them, you know, the importance of life,” Peffer said. “This is important: this could be their mother, this could be your grandmother, this could be your best friend that you could make a difference.”

About 400 freshmen went through the training on Thursday. 300 juniors attended the course on Friday.

“It was really fun,” 11th Grader Emma Hampton said. “Me and my friends, we actually like did the pads, like the shock pads, and we did all the good stuff.”