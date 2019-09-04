Arnold High School students earn AP Capstone Diplomas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Arnold High students are being honored as AP Capstone Diploma recipients.

The program allows students to develop critical thinking, research, and presentation skills both individually and as a team as well as earning college credit.

This is the first year Arnold High School has participated in the AP Capstone program.

To earn this diploma, students must achieve a score of 3 or higher in AP seminar, AP research as well as four other AP classes.

This program was created to better prepare students for higher education.

Arnold student, Beatrice Mcgowan said this program will prepare her for the future.

“This will help me a lot when I get to college, especially when I decide to further my education and do dissertations. I feel like this is very similar to that of a dissertation. And just teaching us how to stay committed and actually do a year-long research project,” said Mcgowan.

Teachers do not directly participate in the year-long project.

Arnold student, Sydney Polanin said she attributes her success to her peers.

“And it really was an all in this together type of situation. Because we learned so much from each other and learned so much from each other in this process,” said Polanin.

The two main classes are ap research and ap seminar which takes two or three years to complete.

Arold student Manav Shah said this project allowed him to expand his horizons.

“It really teaches you how to explore things further than from the textbook or the typical internet sources you use. It takes you further and beyond that and conduct your own research,” said Shah.

Arnold student, Joanna Manna said this program allows high school students to earn college credit and advanced placement.

“It definitely showed me what sources to use, what sources not to use.. What’s credible, what’s not credible. Different ways of looking at things, and especially time management,” said Manna.

Congratulations to these Arnold students.