Arc of the Bay to host “Dining for a Cause” Event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Helping your community could be as simple as dining out at one of your favorite restaurants.

In honor of National Developmental Disability Awareness Month, Arc of the Bay will host “Dining for a Cause” in which local restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to help their cause.

The non-profit has been in Lynn Haven for over 63 years, working with over 250 individuals with special needs teaching life and job skills, allowing them to lead a more productive and independent life.

“Over the last five years we have been partnering with restaurants that hire our folks, and the funds that we receive will be able to offset the costs at our agency,” Arc of the Bay Executive Director, Ron Sharpe said.

This Friday, the event will take place at Texas Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Since the restaurant will be opening during lunch hours, a $20 ticket will be required to purchase which includes a steak or chicken lunch.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The following Friday, April 2nd, Simply Seafood will be donating a portion of the profits from meals purchased to Arc of the Bay.

If transportation is an issue, Sharpe said they are looking to accommodate folks with delivery who order 5 meals or more. You can contact Arc of the Bay directly

One of the programs Arc of the Bay is known for is their culinary program.

Kori Saucier, a program graduate, said she is happiest in the kitchen, making new tasty treats.

Her friend Cody Branch shares her passion.

“I just like making cakes,” Branch said.

Saucier credits all her talents in the kitchen to the culinary institute at Arc of the Bay.

Both Branch and Saucier have special needs, and through the program, they have gained a skill set that allows them to be self-sufficient and get a job in the workplace.

Chef Jacob Fravel teaches the program after being a successful chef at several local restaurants.

“They’re some of the best people that you’ll ever work with,” Fravel said.

The course is 16 weeks long taking on six students, three times a year, Fravel said the highlight is seeing his students get a job.

“Coming into my class you know wide-eyed not knowing what’s going on, to being able to conduct an interview and get a job,” Fravel said.

Cody already has a job lined up after his graduation in April.

“I get to go to Jimmy John’s and work there,” Branch said.

Proving that the sky is limit for success.

“I want to say out to everybody in this world that no matter what you are, or how you are, that you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” Saucier said.